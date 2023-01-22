City (CHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. City’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $655,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $655,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,608. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in City by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in City by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in City by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

