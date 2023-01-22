Civic Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Civic has a total market capitalization of $106.96 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00417413 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.55 or 0.29289461 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00646065 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

