CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CK Asset Trading Down 0.6 %

CHKGF opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

