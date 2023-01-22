Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in December

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBGPY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,170.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $23.30 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.