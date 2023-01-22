Clover Finance (CLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.80 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $281,057.42 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00415302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.24 or 0.29261719 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00642150 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.