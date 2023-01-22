CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 2,329,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,452. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.