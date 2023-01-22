CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $218.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of CME stock opened at $175.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.21. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

