CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

