CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 867,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 113,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,483. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,101 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.