CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

CNHI stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.