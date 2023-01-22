Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.