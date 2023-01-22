Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,901.52.

BHP Group stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

