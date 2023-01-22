Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.