Coastline Trust Co Has $307,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 42.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Hasbro by 663.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

