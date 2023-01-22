Coastline Trust Co Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $267.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average of $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

