Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 6.4 %

Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 778,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,345. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $614.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

