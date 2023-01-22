Columbia Financial (CLBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.89 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

