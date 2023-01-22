Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Columbia Financial
In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Columbia Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.