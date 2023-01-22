Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

CLBK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 126,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.26. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

