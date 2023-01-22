Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 22,598,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

