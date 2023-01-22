Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.74.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.13. 2,406,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

