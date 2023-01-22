Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Update

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 392,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

