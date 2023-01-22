Comparing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.79 $116.74 million $4.68 3.71 Ecopetrol $24.58 billion 1.01 $20.34 billion $3.81 3.17

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37% Ecopetrol 20.78% 16.21% 5.97%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

