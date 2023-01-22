Comparing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 30.20% 12.65% 1.12% Regions Financial 28.34% 14.13% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regions Financial 0 9 6 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.13 $46.71 million $4.41 9.78 Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.21 $2.52 billion $2.00 11.35

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Southern First Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets of North Carolina; and one retail office located in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.