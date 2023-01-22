Conflux (CFX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $59.90 million and $2.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00389620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.58 or 0.00783151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00099746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00570707 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00196123 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02733851 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,112,497.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

