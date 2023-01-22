Conflux Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $56.68 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,790.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00388422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.39 or 0.00756411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00563278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00190898 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02771943 USD and is up 5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,052,288.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

