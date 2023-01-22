ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

