Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.64.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

