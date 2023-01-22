Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $220.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 631.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

