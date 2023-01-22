Contrasting First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $98.87 million 2.64 $35.43 million $1.78 7.53 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.00 $319.02 million $1.46 15.36

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bank currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than First Bank.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats First Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

