Contrasting Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) & International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of International Business Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and International Business Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines 2.08% 41.50% 6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A International Business Machines 1 4 3 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wearable Devices and International Business Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

International Business Machines has a consensus target price of $140.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given International Business Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wearable Devices and International Business Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines $57.35 billion 2.23 $5.74 billion $1.37 103.07

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Summary

International Business Machines beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity. This segment also provides transaction processing software that supports clients' mission-critical and on-premise workloads in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The Consulting segment offers business transformation services, including strategy, business process design and operations, data and analytics, and system integration services; technology consulting services; and application and cloud platform services. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions for its clients' mission-critical and regulated workloads; and support services and solutions for hybrid cloud infrastructure, as well as remanufacturing and remarketing services for used equipment. The Financing segment offers lease, installment payment, loan financing, and short-term working capital financing services. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

