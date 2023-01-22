Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Performance

CRZN remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZN. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

