CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.8 %

CXW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoreCivic by 137.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 823.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 293,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 262,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.