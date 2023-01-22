Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $103.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.88.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

