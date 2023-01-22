Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 531,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 624.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 328,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,008. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

