Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,326.6% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 184,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 171,776 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

