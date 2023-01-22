Creative Planning Buys 2,587 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 411,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 17.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 92.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,437,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE SO opened at $67.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.