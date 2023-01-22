Creative Planning Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,591,000 after purchasing an additional 924,089 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after acquiring an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

