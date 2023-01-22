Creative Planning Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 4.0 %

FRC stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.