Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $253.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

