Creative Planning Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

