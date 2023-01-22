Creative Planning Sells 36,556 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,556 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

