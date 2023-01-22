Creative Planning Sells 5,996 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

