Creative Planning Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 152,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IVE stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.