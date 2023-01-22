Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 50.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $24.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.99. 187,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day moving average is $484.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

