Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 3,873,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $881.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

