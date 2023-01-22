Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 285 ($3.48) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.17).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Shares of CRST opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.22. The company has a market capitalization of £619.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15).
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
