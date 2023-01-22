Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 285 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.17).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.22. The company has a market capitalization of £619.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

