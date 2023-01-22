Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 492,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,883. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,048.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

