Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $56,268.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 657,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,326,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 275,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

