Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $56,268.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
