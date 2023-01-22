CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.41 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

