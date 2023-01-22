CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.68.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

